Loki Market Cap Achieves $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,188.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.96 or 0.03173426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00353324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.55 or 0.01021689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.42 or 0.00462344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00373835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00249964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00022363 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

