Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 77.8% in February

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LONCF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.49. 12,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,618. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Loncor Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Loncor Resources Company Profile

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Yindi project located in the southern part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt; and the Makapela project situated in the western part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

