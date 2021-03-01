Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 77.8% in February

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of LONCF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.49. 12,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,618. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Loncor Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.73.
Loncor Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.