Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.40. 58,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,876. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

