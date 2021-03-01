Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.40. 58,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,876. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

