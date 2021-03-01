Loopring Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Loopring has a total market cap of $713.08 million and approximately $64.91 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001194 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00782624 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00029347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00044639 BTC.

About Loopring

LRC is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,145,981 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

