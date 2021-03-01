Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,842 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.57% of Alamo Group worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,774,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,216 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of ALG opened at $152.63 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $163.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

