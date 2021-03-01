Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,498 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.22% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN opened at $72.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,503. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

