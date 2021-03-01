Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of Wix.com worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at $348.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.12.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.35.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.