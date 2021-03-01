Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. CWM LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,662 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,857 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $90.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.