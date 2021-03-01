Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $7.93 Million Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,450 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.32% of SPX worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SPX by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 45,773 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of SPX by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPXC opened at $55.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $60.06.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

SPXC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

