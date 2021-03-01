Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 198,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.59% of Scholar Rock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 474.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of SRRK opened at $54.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.