Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.18% of Essent Group worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

ESNT opened at $41.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

