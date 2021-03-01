Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of AXIS Capital worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at about $7,594,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.