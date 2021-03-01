Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.40% of Health Catalyst worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,429,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

