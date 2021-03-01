L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 618.6% from the January 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $73.26 on Monday. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

