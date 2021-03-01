LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Matthew J. Audette Sells 1,512 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,512 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $198,540.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,610.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LPL Financial stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 268,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,075 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

