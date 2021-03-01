LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.87

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.87 and last traded at $137.66, with a volume of 7512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.54.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250,448.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $628,955.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,616. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

