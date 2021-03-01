LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $5,206,000. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,117,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $548.58 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $553.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.73.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

