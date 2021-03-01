LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,457 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.04.

Shares of EOG opened at $64.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of -124.15 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

