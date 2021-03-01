LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of LTC Properties worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

