Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $28.97. 3,065,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,517,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.