Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to report $110.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $113.90 million. Luminex posted sales of $90.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $479.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.53 million to $480.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $527.32 million, with estimates ranging from $497.60 million to $562.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Luminex’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

