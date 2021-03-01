Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 311.5% from the January 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LUMIF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,345. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Luminex Resources has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.81.

Luminex Resources Corp. operates as a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. The company owns interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

