Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to $15.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUNMF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. 217,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

