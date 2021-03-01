Lunyr (LUN) Price Reaches $0.17

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Lunyr has a market cap of $380,603.33 and $87,977.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.54 or 0.00757387 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00030667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00028706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042131 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.