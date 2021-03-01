M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $718.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of MDC opened at $56.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,869. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp raised its position in M.D.C. by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after buying an additional 386,377 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

