M Partners Weighs in on Algoma Central Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) – Equities research analysts at M Partners boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Algoma Central in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. M Partners analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. M Partners also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Algoma Central from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at C$14.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$555.41 million and a PE ratio of 27.77. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of C$7.01 and a 52 week high of C$16.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is 90.74%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.