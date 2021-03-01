Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 781.8% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MACE opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43. Mace Security International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.