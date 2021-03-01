MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stake Boosted by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 183.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,410 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.28% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $104,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,378.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $128,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,829.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,725 shares of company stock valued at $749,754. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.