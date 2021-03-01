MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading 7% Higher

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.09 and last traded at $68.87. 544,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 525,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $104,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,378.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $128,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,829.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,725 shares of company stock valued at $749,754. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

