Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Up 6.5%

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $205.10 and last traded at $204.83. 494,552 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 233,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average of $172.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

