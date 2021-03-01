Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $6.04 Per Share

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.04 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $137.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

