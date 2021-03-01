Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Up 5.2%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.06. 308,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 335,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGTA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.46.
About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.
