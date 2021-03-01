Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Up 5.2%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.06. 308,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 335,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGTA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.