Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
Shares of MGIC opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.94 million, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
