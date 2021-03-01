Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $5,385,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $436,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.94 million, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

