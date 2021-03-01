Magna International (TSE:MG) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.60

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$110.60 and last traded at C$109.97, with a volume of 263855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$107.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.11. The stock has a market cap of C$32.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Joseph Tobin Sr. sold 110,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.48, for a total value of C$9,196,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,854 shares in the company, valued at C$739,103.59. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,851,508.93. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,636 shares of company stock valued at $56,080,906.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

