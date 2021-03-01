Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Up 6.8%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.87 and last traded at $52.17. 3,882,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,613,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNI. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $201,806.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 357,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,482.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,052,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth about $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth about $6,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

