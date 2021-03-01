MahaDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $9.95 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One MahaDAO token can currently be bought for $8.80 or 0.00018048 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $9.95 million and $2.71 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00511575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00071442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00076995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00450160 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,998,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,146 tokens. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

