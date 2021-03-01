Maker (MKR) Reaches One Day Volume of $99.81 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Maker has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $2,186.10 or 0.04469803 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $99.81 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.53 or 0.00780088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00029463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00045006 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

