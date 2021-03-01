Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.15

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.15 and traded as low as $43.19. Makita shares last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 14,122 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Makita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Makita had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Makita Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

