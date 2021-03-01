Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.95 and last traded at $79.30. Approximately 178,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 265,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.54.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 168,635 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $7,969,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,795,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

