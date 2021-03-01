Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.95 and last traded at $79.30. Approximately 178,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 265,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.54.
MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.94.
In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 168,635 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $7,969,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,795,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
