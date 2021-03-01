Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 215,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 222,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $267.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.