MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 29.8%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) traded down 29.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.01. 29,083,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 5,886,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Get MannKind alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $932.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MannKind by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in MannKind by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 707,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.