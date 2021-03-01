MANTRA DAO (OM) Market Cap Reaches $73.16 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $73.16 million and $11.52 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.00511304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00071383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00076904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00078070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.11 or 0.00450297 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,004,375 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

