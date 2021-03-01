Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063,384 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.73% of Manulife Financial worth $253,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 45,252,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,426,000 after buying an additional 948,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after buying an additional 3,463,039 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,905,000 after purchasing an additional 571,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 42.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.92 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

