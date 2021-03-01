Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 27.7%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price rose 27.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50. Approximately 22,411,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 41,681,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Several research firms have commented on MARA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

In other news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,342,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,082,645. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

