Marlin Price Hits $0.11 (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $48.63 million and $6.06 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.64 or 0.00508322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00071471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00077019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00077881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.00446989 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186677 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,026,871 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.