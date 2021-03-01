Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

MAR traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.62. 31,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,896. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.38 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,803 shares of company stock worth $22,995,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after buying an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

