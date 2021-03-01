Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.05.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $150.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.52. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.38 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,803 shares of company stock worth $22,995,433. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 175,814 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,248,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

