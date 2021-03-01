Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.78.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $169.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $176.11.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 4,301 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $575,086.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,277 shares of company stock worth $2,499,032 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

