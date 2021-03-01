Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $356.00 at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $356.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Shares of MLM traded up $12.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,929. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $348.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

