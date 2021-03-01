Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $356.00 at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $356.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

MLM traded up $12.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $349.76. 8,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $348.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

